Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,139,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,552. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.