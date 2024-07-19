Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $4,784,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,906.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.21.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UHS stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.59. 135,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,552. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

