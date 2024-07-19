UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) EVP Sells $868,545.00 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $565.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,287,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.51 and a 200 day moving average of $500.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $581.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

