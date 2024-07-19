Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $392.90 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $498.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.