Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.00

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 7747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

Ukrproduct Group Trading Up 19.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.59 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.91.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

