UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.17.

UDR Stock Down 0.1 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

NYSE UDR opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,256,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,205,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 81,981 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

