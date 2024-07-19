Truist Financial Raises Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $60.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.83.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NARI

Inari Medical Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,174,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,174,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $43,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,947,868. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after acquiring an additional 561,562 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after acquiring an additional 255,182 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Inari Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,827,000 after acquiring an additional 107,622 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.