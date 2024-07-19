Truist Financial Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $90.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.29.

BSX opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

