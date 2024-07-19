Truist Financial Lowers Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $400.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $440.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $403.20.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $287.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.59 and its 200-day moving average is $356.35. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $283.53 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

