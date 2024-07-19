Truist Financial Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $640.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $600.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.5 %

UNH opened at $564.41 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $581.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.