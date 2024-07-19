Truist Financial Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $158.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $146.84 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.68 and a 200 day moving average of $134.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after acquiring an additional 345,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $140,472,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 681,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

