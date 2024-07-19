Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Issues Earnings Results

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of TFIN opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.22. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $95.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,337. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.