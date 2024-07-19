Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.76.

Several analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of TRIP opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 118.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after purchasing an additional 791,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $131,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 304,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,807,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,625 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 591,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

