TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells $12,486,000.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TDG stock opened at $1,247.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,302.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,210.11. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.69.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
