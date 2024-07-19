Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 109,493 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $7.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Torrid Stock Up 9.3 %

The company has a market cap of $847.32 million, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

