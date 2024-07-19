Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $18,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.75. The stock had a trading volume of 242,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,381. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $137.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

