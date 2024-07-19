TNC Coin (TNC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $11.40 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00028703 USD and is up 21.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

