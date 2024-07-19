Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. 180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.
Timbercreek Financial Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.
About Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Timbercreek Financial
- What is a Dividend King?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.