Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. 180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

About Timbercreek Financial

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

