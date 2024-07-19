Thomas Alex Vetter Sells 17,674 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $339,871.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,500.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $354,909.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $482,087.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $524,875.00.

CARS opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.21. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cars.com by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after acquiring an additional 940,376 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 206,415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cars.com by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 205,871 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 252,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 122,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in Cars.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,801,000 after buying an additional 90,222 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

