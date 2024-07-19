Theta Fuel Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $489.53 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00042366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,618,287,727 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

