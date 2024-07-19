The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger Acquires 25,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,574,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

