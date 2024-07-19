The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,852,134.55 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,134.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,987,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,453,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 108,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

