The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Shares of BK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.92. 1,449,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

