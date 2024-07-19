Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $475.86 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $475.86 million and approximately $24.58 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000615 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,301,603,122 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.