Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

TENX opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.72). As a group, research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

