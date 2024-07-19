Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 118,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

