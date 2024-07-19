TD Cowen Trims Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price to $68.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $50.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. Celsius has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,772,617 shares of company stock worth $107,637,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

