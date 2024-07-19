TD Cowen Increases ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $150.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Get ITT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $138.35 on Monday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. ITT’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ITT will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ITT by 71.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ITT by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.