TD Cowen Increases Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $13.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hawaiian Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $707.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $645.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

