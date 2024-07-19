TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.29

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$55.29 and last traded at C$55.25, with a volume of 325876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.56.

TC Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.57.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

