TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 26,785 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,785 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,498,000. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.69. 294,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,480. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.