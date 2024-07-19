TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,833,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $64,192,000 after purchasing an additional 617,890 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,552,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,082 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 21.7% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 39,501,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,038,711. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.