TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

