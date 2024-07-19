TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Evercore raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.23. 3,731,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,093,202. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

