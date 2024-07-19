Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Tanger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKT

Tanger Stock Performance

Tanger Announces Dividend

Shares of SKT opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.90. Tanger has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter worth about $4,450,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 214,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,844,000 after acquiring an additional 110,297 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 2,457.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 135,952 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 771,066 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.