Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $172.10 and last traded at $172.98. 15,250,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 15,212,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.04.

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $884.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

