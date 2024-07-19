T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $182.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.71. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $185.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,147,808 shares of company stock valued at $870,504,339. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

