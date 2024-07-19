Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Bank of America

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYF. JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 786.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

