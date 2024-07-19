Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

SG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sweetgreen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

NYSE:SG opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 2.31.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 476,998 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth $29,105,000. Teca Partners LP lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 769,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $8,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

