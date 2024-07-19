Supreme (LON:SUP) Hits New 12-Month High at $190.00

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 187 ($2.43), with a volume of 726305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.40).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Supreme’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,666.67%.
Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.
