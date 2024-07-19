SU Group Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:SUGP) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 22nd

SU Group’s (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 22nd. SU Group had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 24th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
SU Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SUGP opened at $3.10 on Friday. SU Group has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48.
About SU Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SU Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for SU Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SU Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.