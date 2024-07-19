Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,125,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,873,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $280.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

