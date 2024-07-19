Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $33.79 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $33,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 253,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $579.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,015. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.03.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

