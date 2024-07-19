Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Cap of $38.96 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $38.96 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,110,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,048,403,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

