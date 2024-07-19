StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Critical Comparison

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get CompuMed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 1.03% 1.93% 1.40% StoneCo 14.08% 12.35% 3.85%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.84 million 0.63 -$30,000.00 $0.04 70.00 StoneCo $2.41 billion 1.68 $318.89 million $1.11 11.63

This table compares CompuMed and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CompuMed and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 0 1 8 0 2.89

StoneCo has a consensus price target of $19.11, suggesting a potential upside of 48.03%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than CompuMed.

Volatility and Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneCo beats CompuMed on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

(Get Free Report)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.