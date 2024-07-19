StockNews.com Upgrades Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) to Hold

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

HOMB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

