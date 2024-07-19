StockNews.com Lowers Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $69.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

