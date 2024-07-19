StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

