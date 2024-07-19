StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $456.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.12. The firm has a market cap of $803.58 million, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.68. Atrion has a 12-month low of $274.98 and a 12-month high of $578.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

About Atrion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atrion by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

