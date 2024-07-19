Stifel Nicolaus Raises Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $168.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $150.97 on Thursday. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.80.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Crane by 83.3% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $255,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

